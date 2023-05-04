Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
من الحادث
The scene of a road accident where a bus collided with a heavy transport truck. (Supplied)

At least 25 killed in Egypt road accident: Officials

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 25 people were killed, and 23 others were injured when a public transport bus collided with a heavy transport truck on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt on Wednesday, medical and security sources said.

The accident occurred on Assuit-Kharga highway, around 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Cairo, in New Valley province that shares a long border with neighboring Libya, the sources said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement
The scene of a road accident where a bus collided with a heavy transport truck in Egypt. (Supplied)
The scene of a road accident where a bus collided with a heavy transport truck in Egypt. (Supplied)

Seventeen ambulances were dispatched to the scene to ferry the injured to hospitals, state news agency MENA quoted New Valley governor Mohamed el-Zamlout as saying.

It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred.

Authorities banned heavy transport vehicles from driving on the highway from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. following the accident.

Reckless driving, lax traffic rules and poor road conditions cause many road crashes in Egypt.

Egypt’s road accidents left 7,101 people dead in 2021, marking a 15.2 percent increase compared with 2020, the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS said in a report last year.

(With Reuters)

Read more:

Four people killed in Egypt train crash: New toll

At least 21 dead after bus falls into canal in Egypt: Health ministry

Egypt car crash leaves 11 people dead, two injured

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size