Biden issues new order authorizing Sudan sanctions, blasts ‘belligerent’ parties

US President Joe Biden issued a new executive order on Thursday authorizing sanctions against people destabilizing Sudan.

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy—and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy,” Biden said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said he joined the “peace-loving people” of Sudan and world leaders in calling for a durable ceasefire between the “belligerent” parties, in an apparent reference to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army.

Biden announced a new executive order that expands US authorities to respond to the violence that began on April 15. The new authority is meant to hold those responsible for threatening Sudan’s peace, security, and stability accountable. Those undermining Sudan’s democratic transition and using violence against civilians or committing serious human rights abuses could also be sanctioned, Biden said.

Biden praised the Sudanese people for never giving up on their commitment to democracy or their hope for a better future. “Their dedication brought down a dictator, only to endure a military takeover in October 2021, and now more violence among factions fighting for control,” he said.