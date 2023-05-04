Iraq extends 10,000 bpd oil supply deal with Jordan

Iraq has extended an agreement with Jordan for another year to supply it with 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil under preferential terms, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Thursday.
The announcement came after a meeting on Thursday between Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani and Jordan’s Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh in Baghdad, the ministry said in a statement.
The agreement is effective from this month, added the statement.
