Israel kills three Palestinians behind attack on British-Israeli mother, daughters
Israeli forces on Thursday killed two Palestinian gunmen who had shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s domestic security service said.
A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, Israel’s Shin Bet service said. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed three fatalities during the raid.
