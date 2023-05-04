Theme
Israeli soldiers walk during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israel kills three Palestinians behind attack on British-Israeli mother, daughters

Reuters
Israeli forces on Thursday killed two Palestinian gunmen who had shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s domestic security service said.

A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, Israel’s Shin Bet service said. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed three fatalities during the raid.

