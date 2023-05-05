Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent developments in a phone call. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent developments in a phone call. (Twitter)

Blinken calls Prince Faisal to discuss joint efforts to host Sudan’s fighting sides

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Friday to discuss joint efforts to mediate a permanent ceasefire in Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials reviewed their efforts to host the fighting Sudanese sides for talks in Jeddah to create an environment for dialogue.

This joint effort is aimed at reducing the levels of tension, the report said.

Blinken and Prince Faisal also discussed bilateral ties and topics of mutual interest.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this weekend, where he said he will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Blinken is also expected to travel to Saudi Arabia next month, according to sources familiar with his travel.

