Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the new chief of the military council in Sudan attending a session in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the new chief of the military council in Sudan attending a session in the capital Khartoum. (File photo: AFP)

Sudan army says sent envoys to Saudi for ceasefire talks

AFP, Khartoum
The Sudanese army said late Friday that it had sent envoys to Saudi Arabia to discuss “details of the truce in the process of being extended” with its paramilitary foes.

Regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had given his backing to a seven-day ceasefire announced by South Sudan on Wednesday, but early on Friday the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they were extending by three days a previous truce brokered under US-Saudi mediation.

Multiple truces have been agreed since the fighting between the rival security forces erupted on April 15, but none has been respected.

