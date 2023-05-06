Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke billows over residential buildings in Khartoum on May 1, 2023 as deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week. The top United Nations humanitarian official is heading to the Sudan region due to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the conflict-racked country, the UN chief said. (Photo by AFP)
Smoke billows over residential buildings in Khartoum on May 1, 2023 as deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week. The top United Nations humanitarian official is heading to the Sudan region due to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the conflict-racked country, the UN chief said. (Photo by AFP)

Turkey will move embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan after gunfire on envoy’s car

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey will move its embassy in Khartoum to Port Sudan following gunfire on the Turkish ambassador’s car, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

“With recommendation from the transitional government and Sudan army, we decided to move our embassy temporarily to Port Sudan for security reasons,” Cavusoglu told reporters in southern city of Antalya.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A car of Turkey’s ambassador in Sudan came under fire from unidentified assailants, though no one was injured, a Turkish diplomatic source said early on Saturday.

Read more:

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF confirms it will attend Jeddah talks with army

Advertisement

Countries to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan

Saudi Arabia, US say Sudan warring sides to start talks in Jeddah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size