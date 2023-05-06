Theme
Smoke billows as an Israeli army vehicle drives down a street during raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on May 4, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank: Reports

Reuters
Two Palestinians were killed in a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

