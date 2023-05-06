Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank: Reports
Two Palestinians were killed in a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.
Read more:
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman dead after stabbing soldier: Army
-
Russian central bank backs plan to limit currency sales as Western firms exitRussia’s central bank said on Friday it backed plans to introduce limits on how foreign companies leaving the Russian market are able to cash out, ... World News
-
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash: Palestinian officialsIsraeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.The Israeli army said that ... Middle East
-
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid: Health ministryIsraeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced, while the army ... Middle East