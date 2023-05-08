Two people executed in Iran for blasphemy

Iran has executed two people who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy, the judiciary’s news website Mizan reported on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were executed for crimes including blasphemy, insulting the religion of Islam, the Prophet and other sanctities, Mizan reported. It did not say when they were executed.
The two were running dozens of online anti-religion platforms dedicated to the hatred of Islam, the promotion of atheism and insults to sanctities, Mizan reported.
UN experts have called on Iran to stop persecution and harassment of religious minorities pointing out an Iranian policy of targeting dissenting beliefs or religious practices.
Read more:
Iran executions surge 75 percent in 2022: Human rights group
At least 537 killed in Iran protest crackdown: Rights group
Iran holds funeral for IRGC officers killed by Israel in Syria
-
Satellite images show two oil tankers seized by Iran off Bandar AbbasSatellite images analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on ... Middle East
-
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian over attack that killed 25 people: ReportsIran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for “terrorism” on Saturday, according to the judiciary.“The death sentence for Habib Chaab... ... Middle East
-
EU condemns execution of Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib ChaabSwedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemned Saturday the execution of Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab, as the Iranian judiciary ... World News