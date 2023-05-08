Two people executed in Iran for blasphemy

Iran has executed two people who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy, the judiciary’s news website Mizan reported on Monday.



Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were executed for crimes including blasphemy, insulting the religion of Islam, the Prophet and other sanctities, Mizan reported. It did not say when they were executed.



The two were running dozens of online anti-religion platforms dedicated to the hatred of Islam, the promotion of atheism and insults to sanctities, Mizan reported.



UN experts have called on Iran to stop persecution and harassment of religious minorities pointing out an Iranian policy of targeting dissenting beliefs or religious practices.



