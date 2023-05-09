Iran executed more than 200 this year, UN says, describing record as ‘abominable’
Iran has executed 209 people so far this year, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office said on Tuesday, describing its record as “abominable” and calling for them to halt.
“The UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk today expressed dismay at the frighteningly high number of executions this year in Iran,” Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing. “On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world’s highest executors,” she added, saying most were for drug-related offenses.
