Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addresses a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara on February 14, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addresses a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara on February 14, 2023. (AFP)

Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit in light of events back home

Reuters
Israel’s foreign minister on Tuesday said he will cut short his visit to India after receiving a “security update” on his arrival in New Delhi.

“In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter.

​​​​​​​
