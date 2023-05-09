Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit in light of events back home

Israel’s foreign minister on Tuesday said he will cut short his visit to India after receiving a “security update” on his arrival in New Delhi.



“In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

​​​​​​​

Read more:

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three leaders of armed group

Advertisement