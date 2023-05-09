Sudan violence displaced over 700,000, IOM says

The number of people displaced by violence within Sudan has more than doubled in the past week to over 700,000 people amid ongoing fighting between military factions, an International Organization for Migration spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“The number of people internally displaced in Sudan has more than doubled in the last week,” said the IOM's Paul Dillon at a Geneva press conference. Last week, the UN agency said that around 340,000 people were internally displaced.
