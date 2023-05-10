Two Palestinians accused of shooting at soldiers shot dead by Israeli forces
Israeli forces killed two Palestinians accused of shooting at soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, with the Palestinian health ministry confirming the deaths near the northern city of Jenin.
The ministry identified the two men as Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf, 19, and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, 24, saying they were “shot dead by the Israeli occupation” in the town of Qabatiya.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a statement, the army said “assailants opened fire at IDF soldiers from a vehicle.”
“The soldiers responded with live fire toward the two assailants and killed them.”
“An M-16 rifle and a handgun” were found at the scene, the statement added.
The incident came just one day after a series of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed three Islamic Jihad militant group leaders and 12 civilians, leaving both sides braced for an escalation.
The latest violence brings to 125 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.
Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from the two sides.
These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, three members of the country’s Arab minority.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.
Read more:
Israel kills three Islamic Jihad leaders, 10 civilians in Gaza
Closely following Israeli strikes on Gaza, call for de-escalation: White House
Israeli foreign minister discusses Mideast with Blinken
-
After Saudi-Iran detente, China says ready to facilitate Israel-Palestine peaceChina is ready to help facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestine, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian ... Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘racist comments’ from Israeli minister against PalestineSaudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned “racist remarks” against Palestine, two days after Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said there was “no ... Saudi Arabia
-
US mediating between Israel, Palestine, asked UAE to halt UN settlements vote: ReportThe US asked the UAE to hold off putting forward to the UN Security Council on Monday a draft resolution that demands Israel immediately stop all its ... Middle East