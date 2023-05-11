Theme
Palestinians look for remains of people killed during an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians look for remains of people killed during an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023. (Reuters)

Islamic Jihad leader killed in fresh Israeli strike on Gaza: Statement

AFP,Gaza City 
Published: Updated:
The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced on Thursday the death of one of its military leaders in a pre-dawn strike carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

“Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs,” said a statement from the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed branch of the group.

The Israeli army confirmed that it targeted Ghali in the strike.

