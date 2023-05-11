Theme
A man stands amid rubble after Islamic Jihad commander Ahmed Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli strike, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2023. (Reuters)
(Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza kills Islamic Jihad senior commander

Reuters
An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza has killed one and wounded four others, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Islamic Jihad, the fatality is Ahmed Abu Daqqa, a senior commander of its armed wing.

