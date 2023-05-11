Palestinian Israeli conflict
Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza kills Islamic Jihad senior commander
An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza has killed one and wounded four others, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.
According to the Islamic Jihad, the fatality is Ahmed Abu Daqqa, a senior commander of its armed wing.
