Rocket fired from Gaza on Israel’s Rehovot near Tel Aviv kills one, wounds four

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip killed one person and injured at least two others in the city of Rehovot in central Israel on Thursday, Israeli police said.



“One person has been pronounced dead” after a rocket hit a building, the police said in a statement, adding two other people suffered moderate injuries and that emergency personnel were conducting a search of the damaged structure.



At least 28 Gazans have been killed as Israel and Palestinian militant groups have traded fire over the past three days.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all

Advertisement

Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan urge end to Israeli-Gaza fighting

Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian ceasefire announcement