Top US officials reaffirm Biden administration’s ironclad support for Israel

Top US officials spoke with their Israeli counterparts on Wednesday to reaffirm the Biden administration’s “ironclad” support for Israel’s security amid the latest round of violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a statement from the White House said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Sullivan reaffirmed the Administration’s ironclad support for Israel’s security, as well as its right to defend its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks,” according to a readout of the call.

Sullivan also noted the ongoing regional efforts to broker a ceasefire but emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further loss of life.

Palestinian factions launched hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip as Israel continued its aerial bombardment, killing at least 20 Palestinians, including militants and several civilians.

A UN spokesman slammed Israel for the “unacceptable” killing of civilians. “Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” the deputy United Nations spokesman, Farhan Haq, said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

Austin underscored his continued support for Israel’s right to defend its people from “indiscriminate rocket attacks launched by terrorist groups,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Gallant reportedly provided Austin with a review of the Israeli strikes in Gaza. “Secretary Austin reaffirmed his ironclad support for Israel’s security and urged de-escalation towards a sustainable calm,” Ryder said.

The two officials said they would stay in touch in the coming days and weeks.

Read more: Young Gaza man mourns fiancee killed in Israeli strikes