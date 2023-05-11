Theme
Former presidential candidate Muharrem İnce of the Republican People's Party (CHP) addresses a press conference as he stands in front of an imgae of Kemal Ataturk, known as the 'Father of Turks' in Ankara on August 13, 2020. (Adem Altan/AFP)
Muharrem Ince addresses a press conference as he stands in front of an image of Kemal Ataturk. (File photo: AFP)

Turkish presidential candidate Muharrem Ince withdraws days before vote

Third-party candidate Muharrem Ince on Thursday withdrew from Turkey’s tight presidential election in a shock move that increased the changes of an opposition first-round victory.

The 59-year-old announced his decision after being targeted by an online smear campaign that included doctored images of him meeting women and riding around in fancy cars.

The secular nationalist picked up 30.6 percent of the vote when he challenged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 presidential polls.

He then quit the main opposition party and launched his own movement that began to pull votes away from secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu - the joint candidate of the anti-Erdogan bloc.

“I’m withdrawing my candidacy,” Ince told reporters ahead of Sunday’s vote.

“I am doing this for my country.”

