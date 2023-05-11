UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned civilian deaths in Gaza as “unacceptable” and appealed for it to “stop immediately” and for all parties to exercise maximum restraint, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” Haq said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian ceasefire announcement

Young Gaza man mourns fiancee killed in Israeli strikes

UAE condemns deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza