Senior Islamic Jihad leader, aide killed in latest Israeli airstrike on Gaza

A senior leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group was killed in the latest Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to an official from the group.



The official identified the leader as Eyad al-Hasani, a member of the Islamic Jihad’s top military council. He was the sixth council member to be killed by Israel this week. Al-Hasani’s aide was also killed in the strike.



