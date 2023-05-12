Pentagon sending reinforcements to Gulf after Iran threats: Officials

The Pentagon will send “reinforcements” to the Gulf due to Iranian threats to interfere with commercial shipping in the Middle East, a White House official said Friday.

“The US strongly condemns actions that threaten and interfere with commercial shipping in the Middle East,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a phone call.

Kirby said the Pentagon would make a “series of moves” to bolster the US defensive posture in the region. He added that more details would be released in the coming days.

Iran seized two oil tankers last week, according to the US Navy.

“The United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East waterways including the Strait of Hormuz,” Kirby said.

Asked to elaborate, Kirby said Iran has increased seizures and attacks on maritime shipping in the Gulf. He did say that Washington was working with allies and partners in the region on the military steps.

Michael Lawhorn, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson, told Al Arabiya English that the military was working on several options and discussing these options with regional partners, “who remain as concerned as we are about the repeated and unjustified threats, illegal seizures, and attacks throughout the region’s waterways.”

Lawhorn said that any decisions about force posture would be made after consulting with allies and would be “consistent with the collective desire to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation for all nations.”

Separately, the US military said this week that they seized over $100 million worth of methamphetamine and heroin on fishing vessels in the Gulf of Oman that had departed from Iran.

