Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli security and rescue personnel work at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit, in Rehovot, Israel, on May 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli security and rescue personnel work at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit, in Rehovot, Israel, on May 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Sirens warning of incoming rockets sound in southern Israel near Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in southern Israel on Friday, after a night of relative calm around Gaza where Israeli jets have conducted airstrikes against Islamic Jihad militants for the past three days.

The Israeli Defense Forces said sirens sounded in communities around the blockaded enclave but there was no immediate word of any damage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue for third day as hopes for a cease-fire grow

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size