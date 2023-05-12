Sirens warning of incoming rockets sound in southern Israel near Gaza
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in southern Israel on Friday, after a night of relative calm around Gaza where Israeli jets have conducted airstrikes against Islamic Jihad militants for the past three days.
The Israeli Defense Forces said sirens sounded in communities around the blockaded enclave but there was no immediate word of any damage.
