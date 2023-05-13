Theme
A man is carried on a stretcher following an Israeli strike that killed senior Islamic Jihad commander Eyad Al-Hasani in an apartment, in Gaza on May 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets in its arsenal, Israeli official says

Reuters
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets in its arsenal and Hamas has four times that, Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday.

Hanegbi added that Israel was more focused on firing on Gaza militants presently than on reaching a ceasefire that will end the latest round of cross border fighting which began on Tuesday.

