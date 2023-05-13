Palestinian Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets in its arsenal, Israeli official says
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets in its arsenal and Hamas has four times that, Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday.
Hanegbi added that Israel was more focused on firing on Gaza militants presently than on reaching a ceasefire that will end the latest round of cross border fighting which began on Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Rockets fired from Gaza as violence spills over into West Bank killing two