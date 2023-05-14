Theme
An Iranian employee walks at the phase 15-16 of the South Pars gas field facilities in the southern Iranian port town of Assaluyeh on the shore of the Gulf on November 19, 2015. (AFP)
Iran arrests eight over workers’ strike at key gas site

AFP, Tehran
Published: Updated:
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for “leading” a workers’ strike at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on Sunday.

“Eight main leaders of the workers’ strike in the South Pars projects have been arrested by the intelligence services,” Akbar Pourat, the deputy local governor, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.

“Eight companies and subcontractors active in this area have been blacklisted for incitement to strike,” Pourat added.

In early May, local media reported the arrest of external contractors involved in supporting strike calls in the same area.

The authorities had announced in late April that they had begun replacing 4,000 workers who were striking to demand better wages and working conditions.

However, the pro-labor news agency ILNA reported that the strikers in South Pars had “continued to assert their union demands.”

Their key calls included a “79 percent increase in wages,” as well as ending discriminatory practices and allowing for freedom of association.

In 2022, Iran experienced several waves of strikes by teachers and bus drivers who denounced low salaries and the high cost of living.

Iran’s economy has long suffered under Western sanctions, having recently been hit by high inflation and a record devaluation of its national currency.

