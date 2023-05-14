US welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Islamic Jihad: White House
The White House welcomed the announced ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza-based militant Islamic Jihad group on Saturday night, thanking Egypt for helping to broker a halt to escalating cross-border fighting.
“The United States welcomes tonight’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants brokered by the Egyptian government after nearly five days of fighting,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The White House said US officials worked with regional partners to achieve the resolution and thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and senior Egyptian officials for “critical diplomatic efforts,” as well as Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar.
