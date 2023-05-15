Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Sinan Ogan, presidential candidate of Turkey’s right-wing nationalist Ata Alliance in the May 14 Turkish presidential elections, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Sinan Ogan, presidential candidate of Turkey’s right-wing nationalist Ata Alliance in the May 14 Turkish presidential elections, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2023. (Reuters)

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

Reuters, Ankara
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sinan Ogan, Turkey’s nationalist presidential candidate who finished third in Sunday’s election, said he could only support main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if he agrees to offer no concessions to a pro-Kurdish party.

Ogan won 5.2 percent in Sunday’s first round of the presidential election. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who led after the Sunday vote, and Kilicdaroglu will take part in the runoff, set for May 28.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will consult with our voter base for our decision in the runoff. But we already made clear that the fight against terrorism and sending refugees back are our red lines,” Ogan, who took 5.2 percent of the initial vote, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Read more:

Erdogan leading with 49.4 pct of votes as Turkey prepares for runoff

Turkey elections 2023: Everything you need to know explained

Turkey decides: Voting ends in Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size