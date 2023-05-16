Theme
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters, in Ankara, Turkey, on May 15, 2023. (Reuters)
EU’s Borrell calls on Turkey to address shortcomings in election process

Reuters
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Tuesday called on Turkey to address shortcomings in its election process that have been identified by European observers.

“We note the preliminary findings and conclusions of the International Election Observation Mission of the OSCE and the Council of Europe, and call on Turkish authorities to address the shortcomings identified,” Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU attaches the utmost importance to the need for transparent, inclusive and credible elections, in a level playing field.”

