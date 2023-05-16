Kuwaiti embassy staff residence stormed, vandalized in Sudan’s Khartoum: Ministry

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the residence of the head of the military office in its embassy in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum was stormed and vandalized.



“Kuwait condemns the attack on the residence of the head of the military office and [condemns] all forms of violence and sabotage,” the ministry said in a statement.



“The attack is a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention [on Diplomatic Relations],” it said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The ministry also called on authorities in Sudan to “quickly take all necessary measures to protect the headquarters of diplomatic missions and punish the perpetrators [who violate them].”



Earlier on Monday, Jordan said its embassy in Khartoum was stormed and vandalized.



In a similar incident in May, Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Attache office was looted and attacked. An unknown group of armed men stole property from the office, disabling systems and servers.

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.



Some 200,000 people have fled since then, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have been displaced inside the country, the UN said on Friday.



The UN estimates that 5 million additional people will need emergency assistance inside Sudan, while 860,000 are expected to flee to neighboring states that were already in crisis at a time when rich countries have cut back on aid.



On Thursday, US-Saudi mediated talks between Sudan’s army and the RSF in Jeddah made a slight breakthrough after signing an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.



The Jeddah Talks will continue with an aim to achieve a ceasefire for around 10 days to facilitate concrete steps, such as the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and withdrawal of forces from hospitals.



The talks will also discuss arrangements for further discussions to reach a permanent end to hostilities.



Read more:

Advertisement

Sudan’s conflict enters second month with no end in sight

Sudan's military chief freezes bank accounts of rival RSF group amid truce attempts

Sudan’s capital rocked by air strikes, artillery fire