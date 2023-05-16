OIC condemns storming, vandalizing Jordanian embassy in Sudan’s Khartoum

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned storming Jordan’s embassy in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and reiterated its call to end violence and respect diplomatic missions.

On Monday, Jordan’s foreign ministry said its embassy in Khartoum was raided and vandalized.

The ministry condemned the attack on the embassy as well as all forms of violence and sabotage that target buildings of diplomatic missions.

It also called for respecting international law and committing to international agreements particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.

Some 200,000 people have fled since then, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have been displaced inside the country, the UN said on Friday.

The UN estimates that 5 million additional people will need emergency assistance inside Sudan, while 860,000 are expected to flee to neighboring states that were already in crisis at a time when rich countries have cut back on aid.

On Thursday, US-Saudi mediated talks between Sudan’s army and the RSF in Jeddah made a slight breakthrough after signing an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.

The Jeddah Talks will continue with an aim to achieve a ceasefire for around 10 days to facilitate concrete steps, such as the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and withdrawal of forces from hospitals.

The talks will also discuss arrangements for further discussions to reach a permanent end to hostilities.



