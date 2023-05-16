Sudan’s capital rocked by air strikes, artillery fire

Air strikes and artillery fire intensified sharply across Sudan’s capital early on Tuesday, residents said, as the army sought to dislodge paramilitary rivals it has been fighting for more than a month.
The air strikes and sounds of clashes and blasts could be heard in the south of Khartoum, and there was heavy shelling overnight in parts of the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman, witnesses said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered unrest in other parts of the country, especially in the western region of Darfur, but is concentrated in Khartoum.
It has forced about 200,000 people to flee into neighboring countries and displaced more than 700,000 inside Sudan, triggering a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
Read more:
Sudan's military chief freezes bank accounts of rival RSF group amid truce attempts
Sudan’s conflict enters second month with no end in sight
Sudan’s capital under bombardment despite ongoing negotiations between rivals
-
Sudan’s army, RSF have signed deal to protect civilians: Senior US officials, SaudiThe officials said the two warring sides are “quite far apart” regarding a ceasefire. Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia extends residency duration for Sudanese on Umrah visasSaudi Arabia announced on Thursday it has begun extending the duration of Umrah visas for Sudanese pilgrims who are in the Kingdom and unable to ... Saudi Arabia
-
UN calls on international community to exert pressure to end Sudan violenceThe UN rights chief Thursday called on the international community to exert all possible pressure on the fighting sides in Sudan to resolve the ... Middle East