Mass funeral held in Najaf for 44 Iraqis killed by ISIS in 2014

A mass funeral was held on Tuesday in the holy city of Najaf for Iraqis killed by ISIS militants in 2014.



The 44 bodies laid to rest belonged to Shia inmates who were killed when ISIS militants overran Badoush prison in Nineveh governorate nine years ago.



The Iraqi authorities recently conducted an exhumation and identification process of the bodies that were buried in mass graves at the prison in the northern city of Mosul.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



DNA samples were taken from family members to identify the remains, and once identified, it was made available for burial to the next of kin.



The last time Um Hassan, wife of one of the deceased inmates, had contact with her husband was before the fall of Mosul in June 2014. The next time she received news, it was regarding the burial of his remains.



Some family members blame the authorities that were in charge in 2014.



“They were transferred from quiet, safe places in the central Euphrates area to the far north of Iraq - to areas that were known to everybody as flashpoints - dangerous and terror-prone areas,” said Khalid al-Azawi, a relative of one of the deceased.



Read more:

Israel seized Binance crypto accounts to ‘thwart’ ISIS, Hamas: Report

Advertisement

Iran hid weapons among earthquake aid to target US troops in Syria: Intel leak report

Policeman killed in Damascus car bombing claimed by ISIS