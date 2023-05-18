Arab League head says decision to resume ties with Syria up to each country

The decision to return Syria to the Arab fold does not mean the resumption of ties between it and all Arab countries, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the Arab League, told Al Arabiya on Thursday.



Aboul Gheit noted that the decision to re-establish relations with Syria is up to each country based on its own vision, adding that returning Syria to the Arab League aims to facilitate resolving the crisis in the country.



“Syria’s return [to the Arab League] does not mean that the problem in Syria has been resolved. Syria accepted that its return to the League constitutes a part of the solution,” he said, adding that several Arab countries proposed to help the Syrian government settle the conflict.



Aboul Gheit explained that global developments “expedited” Syria’s return to the Arab League, saying that the latter did not stop communicating with Syria in the past few years and also facilitated the delivery of medical aid to the war-torn country on several occasions.



Earlier this month, the Arab League agreed to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a long-time regional pariah, back into the fold.



After reinstating it, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman formally invited Assad to attend the 32nd Arab League summit that will be held in Jeddah on Friday.



Assad will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to attend the meeting, according to the Syrian presidency.



