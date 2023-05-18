Central bank governor should resign after France issued warrant: Lebanon’s deputy CM

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami called on Thursday for central bank governor Riad Salameh to resign following France’s issuing of an arrest warrant against him as part of an investigation into alleged fraud.

“In any country when someone is accused of such crimes, they should not remain in a position of responsibility and should recuse themselves immediately,” Shami told Reuters. “I think he should resign,” he added.

Salameh has said he will appeal against the warrant.

