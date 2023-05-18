Theme
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks to a reporter during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on December 15, 2017. (AFP)
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks to a reporter during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on December 15, 2017. (AFP)

Lebanon’s Riad Salameh says he will step down if any court ruling issued against him

Reuters
Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh said he will step down if any court ruling is issued against him.

He told Al-Hadath TV he is cooperating with the judiciary, saying “the judicial pathway is unfair, but I am ready for it.”

Salameh, his assistant Marianne Hoayek and his brother Raja are being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries on suspicion they may have taken more than $300 million from the central bank, to the detriment of the Lebanese state.

