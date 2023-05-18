Theme
Members of Lebanese security forces stand near an unoccupied house belonging to central bank Governor Riad Salameh after a raid on order of judge Ghada Aoun in Rabieh on the outskirts of the capital Beirut on June 22, 2022. (AFP)
Members of Lebanese security forces stand near an unoccupied house belonging to central bank Governor Riad Salameh after a raid on order of judge Ghada Aoun in Rabieh on the outskirts of the capital Beirut on June 22, 2022. (AFP)

Lebanon judge rejects defenses from central bank chief lawyers

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A Lebanese judge overseeing a local case against central bank chief Riad Salameh has rejected the defenses presented by Salameh’s lawyers, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Salameh’s lawyers had objected to the presence of another Lebanese judge prosecuting the central bank chief on behalf of the state in a hearing by European investigators in Beirut in March.

