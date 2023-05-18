Lebanon judge rejects defenses from central bank chief lawyers

A Lebanese judge overseeing a local case against central bank chief Riad Salameh has rejected the defenses presented by Salameh’s lawyers, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
Salameh’s lawyers had objected to the presence of another Lebanese judge prosecuting the central bank chief on behalf of the state in a hearing by European investigators in Beirut in March.
