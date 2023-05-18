Video: Jordan’s Crown Prince celebrates upcoming wedding with comrades

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah celebrated his upcoming wedding with his comrades at the 40th King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade with festivities that included traditional dances and songs.

The Royal Hashemite Court shared photos from the event with the caption: “His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein joins his colleagues at the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade, for a celebratory evening ahead of his wedding.”

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein joins his colleagues at the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade, for a celebratory evening ahead of his wedding#Jordan pic.twitter.com/fCzJ8Yc9wO — RHC (@RHCJO) May 17, 2023

According to videos, the event also featured poetry, tug-of-war games, and other activities.

The crown prince’s brother, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah also attended the celebration.

Crown Prince Al Hussein will marry Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Said bin Abdulaziz al-Saif on June 1.

The couple got engaged in August 2022 in Saudi Arabia and have since made headlines every time they have appeared publicly together, most recently at the Princess Iman of Jordan’s wedding in March this year.

Last month, the Jordanian royal celebrated his fiancée’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram page where he wished for a long life together.

He shared a never before seen photo of the bride-to-be with a caption: “Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you.”

The couple met through a mutual school friend, the crown prince recently said, adding that he “considers himself lucky” to be with her.

