Sudanese drivers rest by their buses after transporting evacuees from Sudan into Egypt, in Wadi Karkar village near Aswan on May 14, 2023. (AFP)
Sudanese drivers rest by their buses after transporting evacuees from Sudan into Egypt, in Wadi Karkar village near Aswan on May 14, 2023. (AFP)

More than one million people displaced by Sudan crisis: UN

Reuters
More than a million people have been displaced by fighting in the Sudan crisis so far, a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson said on Friday.

The latest figure includes some 843,000 people displaced internally and around 250,000 people who have fled across Sudan’s borders, Matthew Saltmarsh told a Geneva briefing.

