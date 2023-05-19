More than one million people displaced by Sudan crisis: UN

More than a million people have been displaced by fighting in the Sudan crisis so far, a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson said on Friday.
The latest figure includes some 843,000 people displaced internally and around 250,000 people who have fled across Sudan’s borders, Matthew Saltmarsh told a Geneva briefing.
