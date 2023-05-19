Theme
In this image made from video provided Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Sudan Armed Forces, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, speaks at an undisclosed location. (AP)
Sudan’s Burhan relieves Hemedti from role as deputy chief of Sovereign Council

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Sudan’s sovereign council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree on Friday sacking paramilitary RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, from his position as deputy of the council with immediate effect.

Burhan also appointed Malik Agar as a deputy on the council.

Fighting that erupted on April 15 between al-Burhan and Hemedti who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 750 people and displaced thousands.

Last week, US-Saudi mediated talks between the two sides in Jeddah made a slight breakthrough after signing an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.

Nearly 200,000 people have fled Sudan since fighting erupted in mid-April: UN

UN calls on international community to exert pressure to end Sudan violence

Saudi Arabia concludes Sudan humanitarian evacuation of citizens, foreigners

