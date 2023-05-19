Sudan’s Burhan relieves Hemedti from role as deputy chief of Sovereign Council
Sudan’s sovereign council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree on Friday sacking paramilitary RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, from his position as deputy of the council with immediate effect.
Burhan also appointed Malik Agar as a deputy on the council.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Fighting that erupted on April 15 between al-Burhan and Hemedti who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 750 people and displaced thousands.
Last week, US-Saudi mediated talks between the two sides in Jeddah made a slight breakthrough after signing an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.
Read more:
Nearly 200,000 people have fled Sudan since fighting erupted in mid-April: UN
UN calls on international community to exert pressure to end Sudan violence
Saudi Arabia concludes Sudan humanitarian evacuation of citizens, foreigners