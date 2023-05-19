Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the new chief of the military council in Sudan attending a session in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the new chief of the military council in Sudan attending a session in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)

Sudan’s army chief Burhan names General Kabbashi as deputy commander of military

Reuters, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size