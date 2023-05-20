Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as Syrian refugees prepare to return to Syria from Wadi Hmayyed, on the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as Syrian refugees prepare to return to Syria from Wadi Hmayyed, on the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon October 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Lebanese army arrests prominent al-Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town: Statement

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Lebanese army said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent al-Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town, northeast of the city of Tripoli.

It identified the arrested man only as “T.M.” and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday.

Advertisement

“T.M. is one of the most prominent leaders of al-Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon,” it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah al-Islam organization,” the statement added, referring to an al-Qaeda-inspired militant group that used to be active in Lebanon over a decade ago.

The Lebanese army said T.M. withdrew from the spotlight in late 2007 following a fierce battle between the military and Fatah al-Islam at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon.

He then returned to prominence after the rise of ISIS and Syrian militant group the Nusra Front, the army added.

Read more:

At least 20 killed in Burkina Faso’s north: Officials

US investigates possible civilian casualty from Syria strike

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for central bank chief Riad Salameh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size