Lebanese army arrests prominent al-Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town: Statement

The Lebanese army said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent al-Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town, northeast of the city of Tripoli.

It identified the arrested man only as “T.M.” and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday.

“T.M. is one of the most prominent leaders of al-Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon,” it added.

“He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah al-Islam organization,” the statement added, referring to an al-Qaeda-inspired militant group that used to be active in Lebanon over a decade ago.

The Lebanese army said T.M. withdrew from the spotlight in late 2007 following a fierce battle between the military and Fatah al-Islam at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon.

He then returned to prominence after the rise of ISIS and Syrian militant group the Nusra Front, the army added.

