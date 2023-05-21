Sudan’s army confirms seven-day ceasefire deal, says committed to agreement
Sudan’s army confirmed on Sunday a seven-day ceasefire deal with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying it would be limited to arrangements for a truce to protect civilians and hospitals and did not address political issues.
“Your armed forces announces its commitment to the text of the agreement and hopes that the rebel militia will do the same,” the army spokesperson said in a statement on its Facebook page, referring to the RSF.
The ceasefire is due to come into effect on Monday evening.
