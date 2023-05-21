Theme
Soldiers of the Sudanese army stand near their vehicle on a road blocked with bricks in Khartoum on May 20, 2023, as violence between two rival generals continues. (AFP)
Sudan’s army confirms seven-day ceasefire deal, says committed to agreement

Reuters
Sudan’s army confirmed on Sunday a seven-day ceasefire deal with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying it would be limited to arrangements for a truce to protect civilians and hospitals and did not address political issues.

“Your armed forces announces its commitment to the text of the agreement and hopes that the rebel militia will do the same,” the army spokesperson said in a statement on its Facebook page, referring to the RSF.

The ceasefire is due to come into effect on Monday evening.

Overview of seven-day Sudan ceasefire agreement signed in Jeddah

Warring Sudan factions sign 7-day ceasefire agreement in Jeddah in Saudi-US effort

US’s Blinken talks to Burhan about reaching ceasefire in Sudan

