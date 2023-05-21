Theme
Sudan’s Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) in Khartoum on December 5, 2022, and Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), in Khartoum on June 8, 2022. (File photo)
Sudan’s factions reach 7-day humanitarian truce and ceasefire: Sources

Reuters
The Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a seven-day humanitarian truce and ceasefire, two negotiation sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The new agreement will take effect after 48 hours, the sources added.

Past similar ceasefires were not honored by the warring parties.

Sudan has been mired in turmoil since a conflict broke out between the army and the RSF in mid-April. Fighting has killed 705 people and injured at least 5,287, according to the World Health Organization.

