US’s Blinken talks to Burhan about reaching ceasefire in Sudan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with Sudanese army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about efforts to reach another short-term ceasefire in the strife-torn country.

“I spoke this morning with Sudanese General Burhan about ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services desperately needed by the Sudanese people,” Blinken said on Twitter.

