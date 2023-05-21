Theme
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the Hyatt Regency in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on March 1, 2023. (Reuters)
US’s Blinken talks to Burhan about reaching ceasefire in Sudan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with Sudanese army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about efforts to reach another short-term ceasefire in the strife-torn country.

“I spoke this morning with Sudanese General Burhan about ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services desperately needed by the Sudanese people,” Blinken said on Twitter.

UAE to cancel fines for Sudanese passport holders with expired visas

Airstrikes hit Khartoum’s outskirts as fighting in Sudan enters sixth week

Sudan’s army chief Burhan names General Kabbashi as deputy commander of military

