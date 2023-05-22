Israel kills three Palestinians in West Bank raid: Sources

Three Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in the Balata Palestinian refugee camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30) and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).

The Israeli army did not comment immediately when asked by AFP.

