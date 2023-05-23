Photos: Rajwa al-Saif dons dress by Saudi designer for pre-wedding henna party

Celebrations continued in Jordan for Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and fiancée Rajwa al-Saif with the latest party being a pre-wedding traditional henna night hosted by Queen Rania.



Queen Rania shared photos on her Instagram account on Tuesday showing celebrations a day earlier attended by several guests including the sisters of the groom Princesses Iman and Salma.





For the henna party, Queen Rania wore a light blue embroidered dress by Lebanese fashion designer Saiid Kobeisy as al-Saif looked dazzling in a white dress designed by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi featuring golden and silk threads.





Speaking to Al Arabiya, Serafi said that, through the dress, she wanted to “tell the story of this love and to merge between Saudi and Jordanian identities in terms of fashion and culture.”



Serafi added that it was also important for her to portray al-Saif’s character and personality through the design which was rooted in history.





Al-Saif’s dress is inspired by the traditional thobe of the Najd region which Serafi wanted to execute with a modern take.



The dress and overlay resemble the union between Saudi Arabia and Jordan that is happening through this wedding where Serafi noted that she incorporated the seven-pointed star that adorns the Jordanian flag and which reflects the seven Quran verses of Al-Fatiha.





“I also took the palm tree symbol from Saudi Arabia which represents the nerve of life, vitality and giving,” Serafi said, adding that the dress also includes poetry written by Tunisian poet Abu Al-Qasim al-Shabbi.



“I am very happy and proud to be part of this historic event,” Serafi, who is Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for global brand Chopard, added.

The henna celebration didn’t only see family members celebrate the occasion, but also included women from across the Jordanian community.













Queen Rania shared two albums on her Instagram account saying that “No celebration would be complete without our Jordanian family. Celebrating our beautiful Rajwa!”



The queen also thanked the attendees for sharing the celebrations and the joy of the royal family.





Jordan’s crown prince and Saudi-national al-Saif are scheduled to wed on June 1. The Jordanian Royal Court announced their engagement in August.



The upcoming Jordanian royal wedding also comes after Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March in an intimate ceremony in Jordan.



Last week, Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah celebrated his upcoming wedding with his comrades at the 40th King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade with festivities that included traditional dances and songs.



