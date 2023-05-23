Theme
Employees work at the newly inaugurated fuel manufacturing plant in the central province of Isfahan on April 9, 2009. Iran declared major advances in its controversial atomic drive as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad opened the nuclear fuel plant and announced the testing of two high capacity centrifuges. AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE
Employees work at a fuel manufacturing plant in the central province of Isfahan on April 9, 2009. (AFP)

Explosion of chemical reactor injures at least nine in Iran’s Eshtehard: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Nine people were injured in a fire at Eshtehard industrial town located 100 km west of Tehran, the semi-official Young Journalists’ Club news agency reported on Tuesday.

“The fire was caused by the explosion of a chemical reactor,” the news agency said, adding that the Red Crescent was dispatched to the area.

