Explosion of chemical reactor injures at least nine in Iran’s Eshtehard: Report

Nine people were injured in a fire at Eshtehard industrial town located 100 km west of Tehran, the semi-official Young Journalists’ Club news agency reported on Tuesday.



“The fire was caused by the explosion of a chemical reactor,” the news agency said, adding that the Red Crescent was dispatched to the area.



