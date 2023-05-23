Israeli army demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian militant

Israeli troops on Tuesday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian militant who was killed after carrying out a deadly shooting in the heart of Tel Aviv in March.

“Forces of the army and the border police destroyed the home in the village of Nilin of the terrorist Mutaz Khawaja, who carried out a shooting attack on March 9, 2023 in Dizengoff Street, Tel Aviv,” an army statement said.

Khawaja, 23, was a member of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, the Palestinian group which rules Gaza.

He was shot dead by Israeli police after the attack, which killed one Israeli and wounded two more.

His home village lies close to the Green Line which separates Israel from the occupied West Bank, and barely 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Tel Aviv.

Nilin mayor Yusef Khawaja said Israeli troops made all residents of the four-story apartment block leave their homes before demolishing the shooter’s first floor flat at dawn.

The army released video of troops setting explosive charges before blowing up the apartment.

Large portraits of Khawaja had been draped over the side of the building, commemorating him as a “martyr,” an AFP photographer reported.

Troops clashed with “rioters” during the operation, the army said. The mayor said three people were injured.

Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, routinely demolishes the homes of individuals it blames for deadly attacks on Israelis.

Human rights activists say the policy amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

But Israel says the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.

Khawaja’s father Salah was defiant after the Israeli operation. “This hateful act will only strengthen our love for the homeland ... Jerusalem and the faith (Islam), and, with God’s help, our roots will remain anchored here,” he told AFP.

