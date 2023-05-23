Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarm an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. They share little more than an enemy and struggle to communicate on the battlefield, but together two relatively obscure groups have opened up a new front against Islamic State militants in a remote corner of Iraq. The unlikely alliance between the Sinjar Resistance Units, an offshoot of a leftist Kurdish organisation, and Abdulkhaleq al-Jarba, a Arab tribal militia is a measure of the extent to which Islamic State has upended the regional order. Across Iraq and Syria, new groups have emerged where old powers have waned, competing to claim fragments of territory from Islamic State and complicating the outlook when they win. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic SEARCH YBS TOMASEVIC FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH THE WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS). (Reuters)

Turkish drone kills three YBS fighters in Iraq: Kurdish authorities

Reuters, Mosul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Tuesday killed three fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said.

The 5:00 a.m. strike targeted a YBS headquarters in the Sinjar district, the counter-terrorism service said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey has led a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against fighters of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both of which Ankara regards as terrorist groups.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory.

It considers the YBS as an interlinked group to the PKK and YPG, and has targeted it before, most recently in February.

A senior Turkish security official said: “We hit a target today but we are regularly hitting YPG targets.”

The official said authorities were currently checking the results of the operation.

Read more:

Turkey elections: Third-place candidate Ogan endorses Erdogan for runoff vote

All you need to know on the 2023 Turkey election runoff

Turkey summons German ambassador after news of reporters detained in Frankfurt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size