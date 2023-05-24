Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog delivers a speech following a meeting with NATO Secretary general at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on January 26, 2023. (AFP)
President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog delivers a speech following a meeting with NATO Secretary general at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on January 26, 2023. (AFP)

Israeli president rushed off football pitch after crowd gets rowdy

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli president Isaac Herzog was rushed out of a football stadium on Tuesday in the northern city of Haifa after jubilant fans rushed the pitch when the Beitar Jerusalem team won the State Cup.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Footage from the event shows the president handing out metals to the winning players when rowdy fans rush the field and security personnel quickly surround Herzog and escort him off the pitch.

The president said in a statement that fans disrupted the final ceremony so the trophy could not be awarded to the winning team.

“It’s a shame that fans committed to their team, full of pride, who waited 14 years to receive a trophy, did not get this very symbolic and important act,” Herzog said.

Read more:

Israel PM Netanyahu and allies pass new budget with grants for settlements

Israeli army demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian militant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size