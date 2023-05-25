Celebrations continue ahead of anticipated royal Jordanian wedding

As Jordanians await the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Al Saif next month, celebrations continue with a concert bringing together the Arab world’s top singers.



The Amman International Stadium in the Jordanian capital will witness on Monday, May 29, a musical scene that will bring together Jordanian singers Diana Karazon and Zain Awad, Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama and Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Ahmad Saad.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The event that is part of the royal wedding celebrations will begin at 8 p.m. and is free for ticket holders only.



Jordan’s crown prince and Saudi national Al Saif are scheduled to wed on June 1. The Jordanian Royal Court had announced their engagement in August.



According to Jordan’s Al Mamlaka TV, the wedding celebrations will kick off from the Zahran Palace in Amman, which had also witnessed the wedding of King Abdullah and Queen Rania in 1993.





Earlier this week, Queen Rania hosted a pre-wedding traditional henna night for the bride-to-be in the presence of many guests, including the bride’s mother and the groom’s sisters, Princesses Iman and Salma.





For his part, King Abdullah is expected to host a dinner for the occasion on May 31.



The skies of the capital Amman have also witnessed drone shows in the evening this week to mark the royal occasion.











Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh had issued a decision calling for a public holiday for the various government-related entities on Thursday, June 1, noting that working hours on Wednesday, May 31, will end at 1 p.m. local time.



The upcoming Jordanian royal wedding also comes after Princess Iman wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March in an intimate ceremony in Jordan.



Read more:



Photos: Rajwa al-Saif dons dress by Saudi designer for pre-wedding henna party



Video: Jordan’s Crown Prince celebrates upcoming wedding with comrades



Jordan’s Crown Prince sends birthday wishes to his fiancée ahead of royal wedding

Advertisement